Lil Kim Confirms Her Biopic is ‘Absolutely’ in the Works

*Rapper Lil Kim has confirmed that she has a biopic in the works.

Speaking with The New York Post, the rapper revealed that a biopic about her life and rise to fame is “absolutely” on the way.

When it comes to the actress who will play Kim, the hip-hip icon said, “I don’t know… We’ll have to see”, she told the publication.

Kim previously said she wants singer Teyanna Taylor to play her in a biopic.

“I see my movie in parts. So I have to find the perfect little girl, then I have to find the teenager, then I have to find the perfect teenager into almost like young adult, and then I play the remaining part myself,” she told Essence in a 2021 interview.

READ MORE: Lil Kim’s Capsule Collection Sells Out Within Minutes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee)

“I love Teyana (Taylor). She’s my only other thought. There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana. But, even before Teyana, I would love to give some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

Kim confirmed to The Post that the biopic would closely mirror her memoir, “The Queen Bee,” set to drop later this year via Hachette Books.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told PEOPLE of the memoir last year. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

According to the report, The Queen Bee will chronicle Lil’ Kim’s nearly 30-year career in the hip-hop game — and the obstacles she had to overcome — including her stint in prison.

Per its official description, via NME, the book will cover “hidden moments of her reign”, which include “her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”