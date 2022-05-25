Diddy Says Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Hypnotize’ was where They Tried Ecstasy for First Time

*On what would have been the Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, Bad Boys Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs led a discussion honoring the deceased rap legend. Diddy signed the “Juicy” artist back in 1993 right as Bad Boys launched, and immediately dropped Biggie’s debut album Ready to Die.

Christopher “Biggie” Wallace was fatally gunned down during the production of his sophomore album, which was ultimately released after his death and titled Life After Death.

The New York native’s posthumous album featured the record “Hypnotize”, which Diddy starred alongside Biggie in the music video for. Reminiscing on the time they filmed the project, Diddy stated: “Ah man, the video was fun….That was like the first time we both tried ecstasy.” He continued:

“I mean, it was an experience….Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago …F**k it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rich Dollaz Gets Real About New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | Exclusive Video