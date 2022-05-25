Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Diddy Says Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Hypnotize’ was where They Tried Ecstasy for First Time

By Fisher Jack
0

*On what would have been the Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, Bad Boys Records founder Sean “Diddy” Combs led a discussion honoring the deceased rap legend. Diddy signed the “Juicy” artist back in 1993 right as Bad Boys launched, and immediately dropped Biggie’s debut album Ready to Die.

Christopher “Biggie” Wallace was fatally gunned down during the production of his sophomore album, which was ultimately released after his death and titled Life After Death.

The New York native’s posthumous album featured the record “Hypnotize”, which Diddy starred alongside Biggie in the music video for. Reminiscing on the time they filmed the project, Diddy stated: “Ah man, the video was fun….That was like the first time we both tried ecstasy.” He continued:

“I mean, it was an experience….Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago …F**k it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rich Dollaz Gets Real About New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | Exclusive Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleRich Dollaz Gets Real About New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | Exclusive Video
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO