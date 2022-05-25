Rich Dollaz Gets Real About New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | Exclusive Video

*We caught up with reality TV personality Rich Dollaz to dish to dish about the new season of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”



Per a press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

If you’ve been watching the season so far then you witnessed Mariahlynn break down and express her frustrations about her relationship with Rich Dollaz. So when we spoke to him, Rich dropped a few surprising remarks about how he could have better handled certain situations during boot camp.

Check out our exclusive interview with Rich Dollaz via the clip below, and tune in to “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Thursdays at 10pm ET on WEtv.

