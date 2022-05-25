Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Rich Dollaz Gets Real About New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | Exclusive Video

By Ny MaGee
Rich Dollaz
Rich Dollaz / Getty

*We caught up with reality TV personality Rich Dollaz to dish to dish about the new season of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Per a press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

If you’ve been watching the season so far then you witnessed Mariahlynn break down and express her frustrations about her relationship with Rich Dollaz. So when we spoke to him, Rich dropped a few surprising remarks about how he could have better handled certain situations during boot camp. 

Check out our exclusive interview with Rich Dollaz via the clip below, and tune in to “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Thursdays at 10pm ET on WEtv.

READ MORE: Mariahlynn Unpacks Explosive New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | WATCH

Previous articleWhy Beto O’Rourke was Right to Confront Gov. Abbott and Talk Politics TODAY | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

