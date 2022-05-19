Wait. What?! Fans Wonder if Migos Has Split Up After UNFOLLOWING One Another on Instagram

Understandably, Migos fans are in a frenzy. That’s because a Twitter follower (@Kurrco) witnessed that on Instagram, Offset unfollowed the other two members, Quavo and Takeoff, while Cardi B also unfollowed the pair.

While the group’s reps have not confirmed anything, folks can only assume a breakup has gone down.

And with that, the rumors of Migos disbanding are spreading.

The news arrives on the same day Takeoff and Quavo announced that they will be dropping new music under a new musical duo name called Unc and Phew, a nod to them being related, reports Hypebeast.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: John Salley On His Favorite Sneaker & Starring in Disney+ ‘Sneakerella’ | Watch

The new song is titled “Hotel Lobby” and is slated to arrive on May 20. Fans have now speculated that Migos has split up and that the launch of Unc and Phew is different from their individual solo album releases. In a 2018 interview with XXL, Offset spoke about their solo releases

“This sh*t is just showcase. We just wanted to show the world that it can be done and you still be the home team. But the group is for all the sh*t.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to react at the potential news of the breakup with one stating,:

“Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles.” As of this posting, the news has not been confirmed and the breakup is currently just a rumor.