Controversial ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Released From Prison Early

*Controversial “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli was released from federal prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

After being sentenced in March 2018 for securities fraud, Shkreli served just over four years of his seven-year sentence. He is currently in a halfway house in New York to finish out the remainder of his sentence, CNBC reports.

“I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” said Shkreli’s attorney Ben Brafman in a statement. “While in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time.”

Shkreli reportedly shared his own message on his Facebook page reading, “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison,” he wrote, referring to the platform booting him after harassing a journalist, Complex reports.

Shkreli ruffled features in the pharmaceuticals industry and pissed off millions of of users of the AIDS drug Daraprim when his company Vyera raised the price of the lifesaving drug from $13.50 to $750 overnight.

In 2015, Shkreli purchased the ultra-rare Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” for $2 million. Per the terms of the original sale, he agreed “to not commercialize the content of the artwork to the public for a period of 88 years.” But Shkreli later threatened to leak or destroy the album.

The LP was seized by the U.S. government after his arrest and later purchased by an NFT group for $4 million.