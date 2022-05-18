Anthony David and Algebra Blessett Re-do BeBe & CeCe Winans’ ‘Heaven’

*For the first time in 10 years, Atlanta vocalists Anthony David and Algebra Blessett come together on record for a spine-tingling, emotional version of the huge BeBe & CeCe Winans Eighties hit “Heaven.”

Back in 2011 the two singers combined on “4 Evermore,” the biggest song that either of them have enjoyed in their careers – and also now a very popular wedding song in the US – which went Top 20 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart and reached #2 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Says Anthony: “Algebra and I really enjoy working together, both on stage and in the studio. With us both living in Atlanta our paths are always crossing. We chose this song for our first duet in a long while because it’s a feel-good classic we grew up on. I like songs that give a transcendent feeling. When deciding on the arrangement and production style, producer Eddie Stokes and I were looking to strip it down and still retain the deep emotion.” (Here’s the SmartLink to the song out May 20th this Friday: https://ingrv.es/heaven-v7s-i.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Now She’s Talking – Patrisse Cullors Discusses the BLM House and Other Matters | WATCH

Anthony was born in Georgia and saw military service as a young man in the first Gulf War. Returning to the US, he moved from Savannah to Atlanta and began making his way in the music business. His first friend in the city was the then-unknown India Arie, and he went on to co-write “Part Of My Life” for her hit debut album “Acoustic Soul,” also opening up for her on some of her early shows.

He signed his own record deal and In 2006 he duetted with India on “Words,” from his second album “Red Clay Chronicles,” which became his first song to enter the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. In addition to “4 Evermore,” he also teamed with Algebra on a second occasion with the song “Official” from his album “Love Out Loud.”

Algebra (Blessett) grew up in Atlanta wanting to be a dancer but soon switched to singing. Her mother was a gospel singer and bass player so it was a natural career choice. She made her recording debut on ex-Motown president Kedar Massenburg’s label with an album “Purpose” that spent 15 weeks on the chart.

In 2012 she sang with Esperanza Spalding on “Black Gold”, which she also co-wrote, from Spalding’s Grammy-winning album “Radio Music Society,” and she also sang alongside Anthony Hamilton on hip-hop violinist Miri Ben-Ari’s “She Was Just A Friend.”

source: thebloomeffect.com