Shaunie O’Neal Talks ‘Basketball Wives’ 10th Season | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Shaunie O’Neal and “Basketball Wives” are back! After a year’s hiatus, the show returns for its 10th season! “Basketball Wives” first aired introducing us to Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams and reintroducing Tami Roman. Over the years we have seen wives and girlfriends come and go.

There are a few OG’s returning this season like Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams. And Brandy Maxiell, DJ Duffy, Angle Brinks, British Williams, and Broke Bailey are making a comeback. It has been years since these ladies have been a part of the show.

It will be interesting to see them reunite and watch the drama unfold. Pargo and Maxiell have a few unresolved issues and Bailey and Christie were not too fond of one another when they appeared on a season together.

We talked to O’Neal, the show’s executive producer about how she decided who was coming back.

“For me, it was easy to kind of…off the top of my head say names. Because all I did was think of who made an impact, or who’s personality was big,” said O’Neal.

If you are a fan of the show then you know the ladies that are returning definitely made an impact and stirred some things up on the show. So who will bring the drama this season?

“It depends on what kind of drama because I think British has drama. But it’s not drama with the other ladies, it’s her own personal story. As far as each other, that’s hard because I haven’t seen it completely play out yet,” said O’Neal.

Fans can watch all of the drama play out Monday nights on VH1.