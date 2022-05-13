Friday, May 13, 2022
Mariah Carey Reportedly Drops $5.65 Million on Colonial Estate in Atlanta

By Ny MaGee
Mariah Carey performance

*Mariah Carey has reportedly purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in Atlanta. 

The music icon is said to have copped a “colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for $5.65 million,” per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to Buckhead.com, the 16,202 square-foot home was built in 1992. It boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and six half bathrooms.

READ MORE: EUR VIDEO FLASHBACK: Mariah Carey Wins Her First Acting Award. Unfortunately It’s a Razzie

 

“A noble example of Georgian architecture by renowned architect Stephen Fuller, this beautiful mansion sits atop more than four verdant acres and is as stately as it is welcoming.” The website said. “A relaxing pool, tennis court, and brick pavilion- perfect for al fresco entertaining-create the ideal setting for enjoying the stunning grounds. Regal spaces, elegant finishes and well planned places to relax, entertain and gather make this manse an inspiring place to call home.”

Here’s more from ajc.com:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed through the Fulton County property records that a real estate company named The Mirage Real Estate Trust purchased the mansion located in Sandy Springs.

Mariah Carey put a multi-million dollar Buckhead home up for sale in 2018, according to Curbed Atlanta. The 7,100 square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion was originally listed for $2.4 million but sold for $2.23 million in early 2019.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was reportedly the previous owner of Carey’s new ATL estate.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

