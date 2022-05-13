Mariah Carey Reportedly Drops $5.65 Million on Colonial Estate in Atlanta

*Mariah Carey has reportedly purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in Atlanta.

The music icon is said to have copped a “colonial estate in an off-market transaction in November 2021 for $5.65 million,” per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to Buckhead.com, the 16,202 square-foot home was built in 1992. It boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms and six half bathrooms.

“A noble example of Georgian architecture by renowned architect Stephen Fuller, this beautiful mansion sits atop more than four verdant acres and is as stately as it is welcoming.” The website said. “A relaxing pool, tennis court, and brick pavilion- perfect for al fresco entertaining-create the ideal setting for enjoying the stunning grounds. Regal spaces, elegant finishes and well planned places to relax, entertain and gather make this manse an inspiring place to call home.”

Here’s more from ajc.com:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed through the Fulton County property records that a real estate company named The Mirage Real Estate Trust purchased the mansion located in Sandy Springs.

Mariah Carey put a multi-million dollar Buckhead home up for sale in 2018, according to Curbed Atlanta. The 7,100 square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion was originally listed for $2.4 million but sold for $2.23 million in early 2019.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was reportedly the previous owner of Carey’s new ATL estate.