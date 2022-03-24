EUR VIDEO FLASHBACK: Mariah Carey Wins Her First Acting Award. Unfortunately It’s a Razzie

*Twenty years ago this week, Mariah Carey took her place among the pantheon of cinematic powerhouses who have received a Golden Raspberry Award for worst actress, preceded by the likes of Sharon Stone, Madonna, Liza Minelli, Demi Moore and all of the Spice Girls.

The “Razzie,” as the dubious honor is more commonly known, was for her role as Billie Frank in “Glitter,” a film that thrilled the lambily, but offended most of the casual fans and 100 percent of the critics who reviewed it. The story by Cheryl L. West, also nominated for worst screenplay, features Billie as an aspiring singer who falls for the disc jockey that’s helping her get into the music business. But their relationship goes left as her career begins to blow up.

Below, some clips:

Regarding Carey’s acting performance, it took a village. The screenplay from Kate Lanier (based on West’s story) and direction from actor Vondie Curtis-Hall were among the film’s astounding six Razzie nominations, joining Beasley for worst actor, the film itself for worst picture and Carey’s cleavage as worst screen couple. That’s right, her breasts had to compete against whole human beings Ben Affleck/Kate Beckinsale (“Pearl Harbor”), Burt Reynolds/Sylvester Stallone (“Driven”), Kurt Russell/Courtney Cox (“3000 Miles to Graceland”), and Tom Green/Any Animal He Abuses (“Freddy Got Fingered”).

And folks forget that Da Brat, Terrence Howard, Eric Benet, Dorian Harewood and future “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi were also in the film.

But it was Mariah who was urged to pack her knives and go … back to her day job. She was the lone “Glitter” nominee to win her category, which included three past or future Oscar winners – Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron, and fellow future music icon Jennifer Lopez for both “Angel Eyes” and “The Wedding Planner” that year.

“Freddy Got Fingered” and its star Tom Green would nab most of the Razzie’s on the evening of March 23, 2002, and thankfully, Carey didn’t let her woeful Razzie win sour her Hollywood ambition. Seven years later, she would earn critical acclaim for her role in “Precious.”

But it took a lot of “Glitters” to make “Precious” happen.

Below, be astounded by Carey’s body of work.