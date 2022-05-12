Thursday, May 12, 2022
Regina King’s Cousin Shares First Photo of Actress Since Death of Her Son | LOOK!

By Ny MaGee
Regina King
Regina King (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

*The cousin of Regina King hit up Instagram on Mother’s Day to share an update on the actress who has been lowkey since losing her son to suicide earlier this year.

A Twitter user with the handle @LawrenceCainJr posted a selfie he snapped of King during their Facetime call.

“Seeing Cuzo smile made today complete 🙏🏽 continue to pray for the mothers who are living without their children,” he captioned the tweet.

READ MORE: Regina King’s Only Son (Ian Alexander Jr.) Dies from Suicide – He was 26

King’s only child, her son Ian Alexander Jr., allegedly committed suicide in January.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement at the time. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian, whose 26th birthday was on Wednesday (01/19/22) was King’s son with her her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by desduné (@desdunemjv)

Meanwhile, King is set to direct three episodes and exec produce the limited “A Man in Full,” based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. The series from David E. Kelley will star two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels. King’s involvement with the project is part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company, Deadline reports. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

