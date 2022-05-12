Food Catering Company HUNGRY, Backed by Jay-Z, Acquires NatureBox

*The tech-enabled food catering company HUNGRY, a delivery platform backed by Jay-Z’s Marcy Partners, has acquired NatureBox.

HUNGRY offers health-conscious consumers various kinds of jerky, nuts and other such snacks.

“NatureBox had previously raised roughly $60 million in venture capital funding,” CEO Jeff Grass tells Forbes. “We project that NatureBox will add at least 20% to HUNGRY’s overall revenue in 2022, and we expect our business to double in sales in 2023.”

NatureBox is a subscription-based healthy snacks provider. Per Forbes, “The acquisition of NatureBox came after HUNGRY’s business reportedly tripled in size since the pandemic started,” the outlet writes.

Double tap if you love pretzels! 🥨 Last call for our delicious Honey Dijon Pretzels! 🍯 It’s about time to add this savory snack to your pantry if you haven’t yet. Hurry, they’ll be gone before you know it! 🏃 https://t.co/WQvGZhVb1n pic.twitter.com/Sa8kqB5qCF — NatureBox (@naturebox) April 30, 2022

Here’s more from Forbes:

In addition to providing its own branded jerky, nuts, pretzels, and other popular snacks, NatureBox also pairs with several independent brands in its customized care packages, including Field Trip Cripsy Cuts, Rise Coffee, and beef biltong maker Stryve Foods that recently went public through a SPAC deal. With the acquisition, these snack options also become available to HUNGRY’s existing clients through a newly born platform HUNGRY Snacks, Grass noted.

“We greatly enhance the in-office snacking solutions currently available to NatureBox clients with a much broader selection of snack options, drinks, fresh fruit and other solutions plus world-class onsite service and replenishment,” he said. “Exclusive access to healthy, better-for-you NatureBox snacks and all these additional capabilities will make HUNGRY Snacks an unbeatable office snacking solution.”

HUNGRY also recently acquired subsidiaries LocalStove and Ripe Catering, according to the report.

“We’re growing like wildfire, and we expect that will continue for the foreseeable future,” Grass said. “We just launched in our 11th city – Nashville – and you’ll see HUNGRY launching in more U.S. cities throughout 2022 and beyond.

“While COVID, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and a myriad of other challenges have confronted us over the last two years, they’ve only made us stronger, faster and better than ever before,” Grass added. “We are also really excited about the huge return to office that is accelerating daily, and how our clients are effectively leveraging food as a powerful motivator to entice their teams back to their offices.”