Tyler Perry, Pharrell Williams, Cynthia Erivo Among the Guests at Tribeca Festival 2022

*The lineup for this year’s Tribeca Festival was released on Monday. The festival is scheduled to take place June 8 -19, in New York, with keynotes, panel discussions, and film screenings as some of the items in the program. Big names such as Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo, Pharrell Williams, Dream Hampton and W. Kamau Bell will be in attendance to talk about their work over the years in various Directing and Storytelling discussions.

Rapper and actor Common is set to receive the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, which recognizes those who have used storytelling and the arts to create change.

The award went to Stacey Abrams last year.

Filmmaker Torell Shavon, director Kasi Lemmons and actress Meagan Good are set to have a chat for the 25th anniversary of “Eve’s Bayou,” which will be screened at the festival as part of its Retrospective Screenings, reports TheRoot via Yahoo News.

One of the few masterclasses expected to occur at the festival will feature filmmakers Coodie and Chike, better known for the ever-popular “jeens-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

“We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy. Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership,” said Paula Weinstein (Tribeca’s Chief Content) in a statement.

Some of the other films and series set to premiere at the event include “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which explores the rise of the rapper to stardom. There is also “The DOC”, which is directed by Dave Caplan. It is about hip-hop star The D.O.C., who lost his voice 30 years ago in a tragic accident.

Another one is “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution,” which takes a deep look at “the progression of Black comedy and the comedians who have used pointed humor to expose, challenge and ridicule society’s injustices and the Black experience.”

“The Captain” is another film to premiere. It has Spike Lee as the executive producer. The ESPN film is said to be a “compelling narrative” that looks into the “professional and personal triumphs and challenges” of Derek Jeter and many others.

There will also be “Supreme Team,” a docuseries directed by Nas, which is based on the story of the “the notorious Queens, N.Y., gang and tells the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members.”

Want to attend the festival? Book your ticket at tribecafilm.com.