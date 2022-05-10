The Pulse of Entertainment: Celebrity Publicist Andrea Rene’ Williams Releases ‘Who Do I Run To’

*“My dad played old classical records,” Andrea Rene’ Williams said about her vocal influences heard on her latest single “Who Do I Run To” (Soar Music) produced by Williams who is also an outstanding piano player. “My inspiration is by the Lord.”

Known in the music industry as a celebrity publicist whose clients past and present have included Gladys Knight and Andrae Crouch, Andrea is a graduate of Berklee College of Music. Aside from being a vocalist and pianist, she is a songwriter, composer, and arranger.

“I actually started playing the piano when I was seven. My grandmother…for some reason saved up for a piano. I was playing Beethoven…,” she pointed out.

I told her that her vocals on “Who Do I Run To” sounded like she had classical influence which is woven into the sound of Pop music. The combination makes the single fresh, a Pop feel with a lullaby vibe.

“I’ve been influenced by so many genres growing up in DC…then Montgomery County in the 70s. All my friends were listening to Rock and Pop…I love Gospel,” Andrea responded to my compliment.

When I told her the music production on the single and her past instrumental EP titled “Soul Oasis,” was outstanding and masterful she said it is all her.

“It’s a mini recording controller, it looks like a piano but mimics any sound (instrument),” Williams pointed out.

For example, on her “I Still Believe” single on the “Soul Oasis” EP it has a Pop feel, then on “Lost at Sea” not only do you hear the sound of waves, but guitar strings and an arrangement that is like a symphony. The title track on the EP you hear guitar strings and an India vibe.

“I’m working on my first vocal album,” she informed me. “I want people to be touched by my music.”

Andrea said she wants to give the people what they ask her for – to bring them “back to the Lord.” The vocal album she talked about is titled “I Believe” and will be released in the Fall of 2022. www.SingItAndrea.com

