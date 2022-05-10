T.I. to Kevin Samuels Haters: ‘Ya’ll Ganging Up On A Dead Man, I Can’t Stand It’

*Rapper T.I. appears to be pressed over the criticism of Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTuber known for hating on Black women.

Samuels died last week of a suspected cardiac arrest, although the official cause of death has not yet been released. News of his death has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Samuels’ fans are heartbroken while his critics are over the moon.

One Twitter user wrote, “Kevin Samuels called women over 35 leftovers and in less than a week his ass become a bag of bones 😂 🤣Which priestess is responsible? I’m tipping today!”

Another Twitter user wrote in response to reports about Kevin’s death, “Kevin Samuels was a menace. Nothing about his ideals actually made sense. His audience is made up of men that are so fragile in their masculinity that they think it’s a personality trait to degrade women.. we’re not celebrating his death we’re just not mourning it.”

For many Black males who lack fathers, Samuels was their ultimate role model, as one Twitter user wrote, “Kevin samuels died WHAT now who are the fatherless n*ggas going to look up to now.”

Meanwhile, T.I. has clapped back at the criticism, taking to social media to drop a video of him defending the self-proclaimed relationship guru.

On Saturday (May 7), Tip hopped on his Instagram Live to address the haters who said “Kevin Samuels wasn’t doing good in the community.”

“The sh*t is f*cking a travesty of justice,” the rapper-turned-comedian said. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

“Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya,” T.I. continued. “That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

“I want to see who the f*ck [wants] to say something to me, while I’m still alive,” he concluded.

During his 14-minute IG Live, T.I. continued to praise Samuels, who had over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he ranted about how Black men and women should navigate the dating scene.

Scroll up to watch T.I.’s Instagram Live above.