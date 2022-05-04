Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage, Chris Rock Reacts: ‘Was That Will Smith?’ | WATCH

*Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage Tuesday night during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred when a man rushed the stage during Chappelle’s set and pushed the comedian, knocking him to the ground, PEOPLE reports. The attacker attempted to flee, but security guards and members of Chappelle’s entourage caught him and allegedly beat the man senselessly.

Chris Rock then appeared on stage, took the mic from Dave and said to the crowd, “Was that Will Smith?” — and the audience erupted in laughter. Watch the moment via the Twitter videos below.

Yoooooo they bent this man arm backwards holy 💩 wow pic.twitter.com/nPRMl9lhi0 — R.Tyrane Tallie (@SpeakRyanSpeak) May 4, 2022

They beat the brakes off buddy pic.twitter.com/beuIZHAJYv — R.Tyrane Tallie (@SpeakRyanSpeak) May 4, 2022

Several videos of the attack are circulating on social media, including one showing the unidentified attacker on a stretcher with his elbow bent and mangled.

The incident comes weeks after Rock was smacked by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Police said the man was armed with a replica gun that can eject a knife blade “when you discharge it correctly.” It is unclear if he attempted to use the weapon on Chappelle.

After the attack, Chappelle told audience members: “Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment.”

even Chris Rock came on stage ready to ride.. pic.twitter.com/SCs3c5egHz — Mellow Miles (@mellowmilez) May 4, 2022

The attacker was reportedly transported to the hospital with “superficial injuries,” the LAPD said. No one else was injured in the assault, police said.

The motive for the attack is not clear but many online users believe the attacker is a disgruntled member of the queer community who chose violence because Chappelle took aim at transgenders in his Netflix special “The Closer.”