The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel/Jazz Vocalist Lisa Bellamy Releases ‘In This House’ Single

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Lisa Bellamy release 'In This House' single.
Lisa Bellamy releases ‘In This House’ single.

*“When we are our most quite, we are sensitive to it…sweetly reminding us that He (God) is a miracle-working God,” said Lisa Bellamy, a Gospel/Jazz singer/songwriter who just released a new single titled “In This House” (Nspyre Music Group) with accompanying music video. “The single has been out for some time now…comes from Psalms 122 (“Let us go to the house of the Lord”)…coming into the house of the Lord, We are the temple.”

Lisa is rooted in ministry both music ministry and church ministry. She grew up in the Macedonia Baptist Church in Virginia where she is now an ordained minister.

“We are finalizing my ministry…doing a trial – in person (now that the pandemic is over). I believe ministry is the calling for my life,” she pointed out to me. “I was ministering since the age of nine at church…at that age you don’t know.”

Bellamy said at a very young age she also stepped on stage and started her music ministry. She eventually graduated from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, then Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in Virginia and she recently received her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Management from Cappella University.”

“I’m constantly learning and growing,” Lisa said when I asked about her Doctorate. “Service and humility are core values of my upbringing.”

In her music ministry, Lisa Bellamy has made a name for herself. Her credits include touring with Edwin Hawkins and Liz McComb to singing her way to being a finalist on BET’s “Gospel Diva Search.”  In 2004 she released the “Lighthouse” project and then the EP “What Will It Take.” “What Will It Take” birthed her chart-topping single “Nothin’ But the Spirit” featuring Tony Terry and guitarist Jonathan Dubose.

“God parted the sea…and He still doing it,” she said when discussing the pandemic. “We can’t forget the fellowship. We can’t forget we can go into the house of the Lord…’we’ are the temple.”

Bellamy explained that during the time we were home-bound, we still could have gone to God’s house to worship Him, “In This House.” I think Lisa is right and I can tell she is a very deep minister.

Lisa Bellamy
Lisa Bellamy.

“I’m writing a book, ‘Perseverance.’ As a child, I didn’t know (about perseverance) I learned a lot, but through the years,” she said as we concluded our talk. www.NspyreMusicGroupInternational.com

