Wendy Williams Says She’ll be Back on the Air in September | WATCH

*Wendy Williams has teased her return to daytime TV several times this year, but now she’s letting fans know the exact month of when she will possibly be back on our television screens.

@tmz_tv reporter @seleahsimone caught the talk show host and our very own Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee on Monday as they hit the Standard Hotel for a Met Gala after-party hosted by Cardi B. Strutting down the street in a stunning red gown, Wendy was asked “when can we see you back? You look so healthy!” The 57-year-old replied with a smile, “The Wendy Williams show lives forever.” When Wendy was asked if she will be back in September, she replied, “yes!”

Despite conflicting reports, Wendy has been in great spirits even as she’s still dealing with a lot including her medical care and financial battle.

