Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Bhad Bhabie Earns $55 Million on OnlyFans, Isaac Hayes III Reacts | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Danielle Bregoli

*Danielle Bregoli, famously known as the “cash me outside” girl, AKA Bhad Bhabie, recently revealed that she copped a multi-million dollar home in Florida that she paid all cash for. 

The Florida native, 19, who rose to fame five years ago after appearing on the Dr. Phil show, closed on a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate on March 3, according to New York Post

Per the report, the property is located in “a gated Palm Beach County community on an acre of land, and features a two-story guest house, hurricane impact windows and porcelain tiles throughout.” 

Bregoli was able to pay all cash for the six million dollar home thanks to the $55 million she claims to have earned via the pornographic OnlyFans apps. When fans gave her the side-eye, she shared receipts on social media. Check out her Instagram post below.

READ MORE: Bhad Bhabie Responds to Backlash Over ‘Who Wants to Be Black?’ Comments [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie)

As one social media user noted, “She earned that because she’s a young, white, low self-esteem girl, who men (especially black men) that are twice her age, couldn’t wait to live out their sick-minded fantasy online.”

It’s also worth noting that Bregoli was able to become successful in the rap game because fans of the genre (again, mostly black males) became enamored by her blaccent and porcelain complexion. This is not debatable. 

Issac Hayes III has now involved himself by claiming that it wasn’t her white privilege that allowed her to become an overnight success. In the Instagram clip below, Hayes explains that it was Bregoli’s savvy social media skills that turned her 16 million Instagram followers into paying customers. 

“She don’t care about Instagram no more. But she cares about her following that she has on Instagram,” said Hayes.

“She removed all of her [IG] content and is leveraging her following on Instagram to drive them someplace else that she can monetize,” Hayes said.

Meanwhile, Bregoli’s estranged father Ira Peskowitz has said aloud what many of us have been thinking for years… that his daughter has been groomed to fulfill the sexual fantasies of perverted males who have a penchant for underage girls. 

“Was she groomed? Absolutely. With the way she dressed, the way she acted, everything was sex related and encouraged by people around her,” said Peskowitz.

“Who in their right mind thinks ‘Ah she’s just turned 18 so now it’s time to make money on OnlyFans’, you don’t think of that in a few days there must have been some preparation when she was under 18.”

He continued: “It’s not normal to pay to see a barely legal girl explicitly. The sad thing is they treat her like a product. Everyone around her just wants her to make money. She doesn’t rap anymore, she doesn’t sing, she doesn’t go on tour. She sits in her house and she does her OnlyFans.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isaac Hayes III (@isaachayes3)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

