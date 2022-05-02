Indianapolis Mother Dies After Botched Butt Lift in the Dominican Republic | VIDEO

*An Indianapolis mother has died after a botched Brazilian butt lift left her immobile and unable to breathe.

As reported by WRTV, Shacare Terry traveled to the Dominican Republic on April 11 with her childhood friend, Carlesha Williams, to get plastic surgery procedures, including a tummy tuck.

Shacare was a mother of a two-year-old and the owner of the Minnie Blessings in Paradise daycare located on the city’s east side. Her twin sister, Sharae Terry, said she knew something wasn’t right when she Facetimed with Shacare a few days after her surgery, and she didn’t look well.

“I knew something wasn’t right. I knew it in my heart,” Sharae said. “She was definitely healthy, everything that went wrong happened there.”

“We are going to keep fighting…Shacare was a very important person.” Shacare Terry traveled to the Dominican Republic with her friend last month to get cosmetic surgery. Days later, she died in a clinic nearly 2,000 miles from home. https://t.co/zJlkBbfQby — Katie Cox WRTV (@KatieJoCox) April 27, 2022

Both Williams and Shacare underwent surgeries performed by Dr. Jose Desena at Instituto Medico San Lucas. A day after their cosmetic enhancements, Williams said she was in a lot of pain, but Shacare couldn’t move at all.

“I was moving around a lot more and Shacare wasn’t really moving around, she wasn’t doing anything,” Williams said. “She would lay in bed. I would try to get her to go downstairs and eat with me and she just wasn’t responding well.”

Shacare was ultimately admitted to the Centro Medico Escanno SRL clinic in Santiago, according to the report.

“When we go in there and I see her, I almost fell out,” Williams said. “She was on all these machines. She was unresponsive, she wasn’t talking, eyes closed.”

Williams said Desena told her that Shacare wasn’t responsive because she was sedated.

“So, he said, ‘if you unhook that she is going to be perfectly fine,’ and he said ‘yea, the body just needs rest,’” Williams said.

A day later, a different doctor told her Shacare was struggling to breathe on her own. She received conflicting information from Dr. Desena who allegedly told her that the woman needed to be put on dialysis.

“I’m reaching out to the mother to get down here,” Williams said. “I’m telling them what’s going on, but I’m trying not to scare them, but I want to scream ‘get down here!’”

Shacare’s mom arrived in the Dominican Republic about a week after the surgery and was told by Desena that her daughter just needed rest.

“Her mother basically tells me that ‘I don’t believe that my daughter is alive, I know my daughter isn’t alive, why won’t they tell me,’” Williams said.

Williams said she traveled back to Indiana on April 21 and that’s when she learned her friend had passed away.

The family hopes to have her body back in the U.S. this week, according to the report.