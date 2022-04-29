Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Bitcoin - Crypto - NFT

Snoop Dogg on Why He Pulled All Death Row Tracks off Streaming | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Snoop Dogg - screenshot
Snoop Dogg – screenshot

*Soon after Snoop Dogg took ownership of the Death Row Records catalog, he had all the music pulled off Spotify and the other streaming music services. His explanation was that he wanted to transform Death Row into the “first major label in the metaverse.”

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” he said during a Clubhouse chat shortly after acquiring the label. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rose Rock Says Will Slapping Her Son Chris was Like SLAPPING HER | Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Now Snoop has come out to set the record straight by offering the details, in an interview with Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” said Snoop. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Watch the entire interview with Snoop Dog via the player below.

Previous articleDeSantis: People Will Carry Firearms Without Permits ‘Before I Am Done As Governor’ | WATCH
Next articleBenzino Quits Instagram Amid Feuds with Daughter Coi Leray | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO