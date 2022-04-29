Snoop Dogg on Why He Pulled All Death Row Tracks off Streaming | WATCH

*Soon after Snoop Dogg took ownership of the Death Row Records catalog, he had all the music pulled off Spotify and the other streaming music services. His explanation was that he wanted to transform Death Row into the “first major label in the metaverse.”

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” he said during a Clubhouse chat shortly after acquiring the label. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

Now Snoop has come out to set the record straight by offering the details, in an interview with Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” said Snoop. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Watch the entire interview with Snoop Dog via the player below.