Live Nation Announces Return of Concert Week, $25 Tickets for Over 3700 Shows

*Live Nation announced it is celebrating Concert Week this summer by offering fans $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows.

Participating artists include Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Nelly, among other notable acts in hip hop, Latin, pop, rock and metal.

Per press release, the $25 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10am ET on livenation.com/concertweek for a limited time only, while supplies last.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Sets Live Show for Stages Worldwide on the Long Live Montero Tour

Are you ready to celebrate live music?! 🎶 @LiveNation Concert Week begins on Wednesday, May 4th and that means you can get tickets to select upcoming shows for a total of $25. Just head to https://t.co/NsHReC61EJ for details! pic.twitter.com/X7YogPE6E1 — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) April 28, 2022

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 8am ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10am ET, 24 hours before the general onsale. For complete presale details visit https://www.rakuten.com/

$25 all-in tickets! 3,700 shows! All your favorite artists! #ConcertWeek goes on sale 5/4 at 10am ET! Get details here https://t.co/rDocwtSqJP pic.twitter.com/tWgXpw15sX — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 28, 2022

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.

Concert Week gives any fan an opportunity to see their favorite artist live at their local venue this year for only $25.

For the full list of artists participating in Live Nation’s Concert Week, go to https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.