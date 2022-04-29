Friday, April 29, 2022
Live Nation Announces Return of Concert Week, $25 Tickets for Over 3700 Shows

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Alicia Keys / Source: Getty Images Europe

*Live Nation announced it is celebrating Concert Week this summer by offering fans $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows.

Participating artists include Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Denzel Curry, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Nelly, among other notable acts in hip hop, Latin, pop, rock and metal.

Per press release, the $25 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10am ET on livenation.com/concertweek for a limited time only, while supplies last. 

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 4th at 8am ET. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10am ET, 24 hours before the general onsale. For complete presale details visit https://www.rakuten.com/ 

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more. See list below for additional artists included.

Concert Week gives any fan an opportunity to see their favorite artist live at their local venue this year for only $25. 

For the full list of artists participating in Live Nation’s Concert Week, go to https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

