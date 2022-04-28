Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant Trade Jabs After ‘Bus Rider’ Diss | VIDEO

*The war of words continues between former NBAer turned TNT analyst Charles Barkley and Nets forward Kevin Durant.

The sparring seems to have started Monday after the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday. After the game, Barkley called Durant a “bus rider” during “Inside the NBA” on TNT, Yahoo reports.

“I don’t want to badmouth the dude,” Barkley said before criticizing KD. “You guys always talk about that championship stuff. I try to tell y’all. All these bus riders. They don’t mean nothing to me. If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talking about you a champion.

“If you riding the bus, I don’t want to hear it. All these guys walking around with championship rings, y’all bus riders. When you the bus driver and you’ve got all that pressure where you have to play well or you’re gonna get the blame. That’s a different animal.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Charles Barkley Says He and Kenny Smith are Good after Heated Vaccine Debate

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies” KD responds to Charles Barkley calling him a “bus rider” 👀 pic.twitter.com/86AVxgyWBx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2022

Durant fired back Tuesday morning with examples of all the times Barkley was “bus rider” during his NBA career.

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies,” KD tweeted, referring to former players Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler.

Barkley responded to Durant’s social media comeback on Tuesday’s TNT saying, “I can put up stuff [on social media] about him, Russell [Westbrook] and James [Harden] and Serge Ibaka … KD [Kevin Durant] is a great player. The only point I was making: Life is different when you’re driving the bus.

“When I am in the room with the other Hall of Famers, I don’t get to the sit at their table,” Barkley added. “That’s the way it is … They are champions.”

WATCH: