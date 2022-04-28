Thursday, April 28, 2022
Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant Trade Jabs After ‘Bus Rider’ Diss | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
*The war of words continues between former NBAer turned TNT analyst Charles Barkley and Nets forward Kevin Durant

The sparring seems to have started Monday after the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday. After the game, Barkley called Durant a “bus rider” during “Inside the NBA” on TNT, Yahoo reports. 

“I don’t want to badmouth the dude,” Barkley said before criticizing KD. “You guys always talk about that championship stuff. I try to tell y’all. All these bus riders. They don’t mean nothing to me. If you ain’t driving the bus, don’t walk around talking about you a champion.

“If you riding the bus, I don’t want to hear it. All these guys walking around with championship rings, y’all bus riders. When you the bus driver and you’ve got all that pressure where you have to play well or you’re gonna get the blame. That’s a different animal.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Charles Barkley Says He and Kenny Smith are Good after Heated Vaccine Debate

Durant fired back Tuesday morning with examples of all the times Barkley was “bus rider” during his NBA career.

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies,” KD tweeted, referring to former players Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler

Barkley responded to Durant’s social media comeback on Tuesday’s TNT saying, “I can put up stuff [on social media] about him, Russell [Westbrook] and James [Harden] and Serge Ibaka … KD [Kevin Durant] is a great player. The only point I was making: Life is different when you’re driving the bus.

“When I am in the room with the other Hall of Famers, I don’t get to the sit at their table,” Barkley added. “That’s the way it is … They are champions.”

WATCH:

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

