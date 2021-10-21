Thursday, October 21, 2021
Anti-Vaxxers

VIDEO: Charles Barkley Says He and Kenny Smith are Good after Heated Vaccine Debate

By EURPublisher01
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley (TMZ)

*Charles Barkley says he and his “Inside the NBA” co-host Kenny Smith are good after they got into a heated conversation about Kyrie Irving and his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined the TNT broadcast to talk about Irving, among other league hot topics, and Silver reiterated that he hoped Irving would get vaccinated – for himself, his family, his community and for the league.

The hosts talked about it amongst themselves after Silver left, and Barkley agreed that Irving should get vaccinated, moreso for the safety of those around him. Kenny the Jet, reportedly had a different take on the situation.

Listen to Barkley’s response below:

TMZ caught up with Barkley Wednesday to see if things with Smith had cooled off.

Watch below:

