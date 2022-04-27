Wednesday, April 27, 2022
DOJ Agrees with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti on the Poor State of Parchman State Prison | VIDEO

*The federal government has labeled as “unconstitutional” Mississippi’s Parchman State Prison‘s treatment of inmates. In a 59-page report that calls out inadequate mental health treatment, failure to roll out sufficient suicide prevention measures, or protect inmates from prison violence, the Department of Justice blasted the state prison as much as Jay-Z and Yo Gotti had done.

The report concludes Parchman’s conditions “violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.” The amendments bar state prisons from meting out cruel and unapproved punishment.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Tennessee Bill Requires Drunk Drivers to Pay Child Support if Parents Killed | VIDEO

Jay-Z’s Team Roc attorneys sued the state prison on behalf of the inmates following blood-chilling videos posted online showing the inhuman conditions inside Parchman prison. Gotti was particularly outraged, for he grew up quite near the prison. Now that the DOJ agrees with him that the prison requires a major overhaul, he must be feeling vindicated.

“I’m grateful for the U.S. Department of Justice’s thorough report to hold the Mississippi Department of Corrections accountable for the cruel and inhumane treatment of the incarcerated population,”Gotti told TMZ, adding he will continue fighting for Parchman’s prisoners “until they receive [the] justice they deserve.”

Meanwhile, DOJ has said it will be working together with M.S. state officials to achieve the necessary prison reforms.

