Monday, April 25, 2022
E! Nightly Pop Sneak Peek: RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Reacts to the RHOA Trailer | WATCH

*On tonight’s episode of E!’s Nightly Pop, Kandi Burruss from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Nightly Pop co-host, Hunter March and guest co-host, Jackie Tohn discuss the upcoming season of RHOA.

WATCH below as Burruss spills tea about the children’s birthday party that went off the rails in the new season. Hear what sparked the commotion!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: BLM Activist Facing Six Years Won’t Be Prosecuted in 2nd Trial for Illegal Voter Registration

“Nightly Pop” airs Mon – Thurs at 11:30 PM ET/PT on E!

Fisher Jack

