BLM Activist Facing Six Years Won’t Be Prosecuted in 2nd Trial for Illegal Voter Registration

*Black Lived Matter activist Pamela Moses was facing six years in prison for voter fraud but a Shelby County judge has dismissed the case.

This is the same judge who in January sentenced the Tennessee woman over illegal voting registration accusations. At the time, Moses was found guilty of making or consenting to false information on an election document.

Here’s more from NPR:

Moses, who had prior felonies, was convicted in November of registering to vote illegally in Memphis in 2019 and was sentenced Jan. 31 to six years and one day in prison. She has said she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote. At the time, legal experts said her sentence was excessive.

Moses admitted registering to vote when probation officials told her she was eligible to be reinstated. She filed a motion to have all charges against her dropped. Judge Mark Ward later granted her a new trial, saying information about a document from probation officials was not disclosed at the original trial.

A trial was set to start on April 25, but Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said her office was dismissing the case against Moses “in the interest of judicial economy.”

A statement released Friday said:

“Our original offer to the defendant Pamela Moses was a guilty plea to a misdemeanor and no time to serve. She rejected that offer and asked for a jury trial. At the conclusion of the week-long trial, the jury convicted her on the felony charge of false entry on permanent voter registration. She was taken into custody and spent 75 days in jail before Judge Ward granted her motion for new trial. In total, she has spent 82 days in custody on this case, which is sufficient. She is also permanently barred from registering to vote or voting in Tennessee as a result of her 2015 conviction for Tampering with Evidence. In the interest of judicial economy, we are dismissing her illegal registration case and her violation of probation.”

Prosecutors said in February that the Tennessee Department of Correction failed to turn over “a necessary document” in the case, per NPR.