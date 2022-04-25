Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black DJ Responds After Falsely Accused of ‘Blackface’ Performance at Charity Event

By Ny MaGee
0

Kim Koko Hunte
Kim Koko Hunte via Instagram/Twitter

*Two white folks who are said to be advocates for “diversity and inclusion” falsely accused the Scottsdale Unified School District’s Hopi Elementary PTA of hiring a DJ to perform in blackface at a charity event. 

As it turned out, the DJ named Kim Koko Hunter, 56, was actually a Black man, Black Enterprise reports. 

Per the outlet, Stuart Rhoden and Jill Lassen saw a photo online of Hunter with three white men at the ’70s-themed party and assumed the DJ was donning blackface.

Lassen fired off an angry email to the PTA accusing them of hiring a DJ in blackface. 

“The DJ that the Hopi PTA hire[d] was, in fact a Black man,” Hopi PTA president Megan Livengood wrote in response, according to the report. “It is insulting that you feel myself or PTA condone racist behavior or encourage it by posting on social media.”

READ MORE: Video: Daycare Teacher Had Kids Make Paper Plate Blackface Masks for Black History Month. She Was Fired.

But this simple response was not good enough as Rhoden, an instructor and member of Scottsdale Unified’s Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Scottsdale Human Relations Commission, then insinuated that Hunter had darkened his skin for the gig. 

“Let me be clear, a Black man, apparently in Black face is an entirely different discussion than a white person,” Rhoden wrote. “However, I did not state that the person was White. It was assumed that was my intent, and perhaps it was, but nonetheless, looking on his FB page (photos below), it seems at the very least he is in darker make-up if not “Black face” or I am completely mistaken and it’s the lighting of the patio.”

Once it was confirmed that the DJ was not spinning records in blackface, Lassen, a co-chair for the Scottsdale Parent Council (SPC) DEI Committee, apologized for the bold allegations.

Hunter also addressed the controversy on Facebook Live, saying… “Was I not Black enough? How Black do I got to be for people to know that I’m an actual Black person.”

Previous articleVibrant Murals Draw Attention to Cases of Missing Black Women & Girls | WATCH
Next articleMegan The Stallion Tells ALL Regarding 2020 Shooting in Emotional Interview w/Gayle King | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO