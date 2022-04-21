Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

*More shocking details have been shared about the tragic death of “We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole. As it was previously reported, the entertainer died earlier this month from gunshot wounds he sustained on March 25, according to a statement by the DeKalb County Police Department. Police arrested his brother, Alexander Kraus, at a gas station without incident on the night of the shooting. Kraus was originally booked on an aggravated assault charge, but that got upgraded to a murder charge after Eversole died on April 3.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NeNe Leakes Accuses Andy Cohen of ‘Racism’ in New Lawsuit

According to the latest update by @tmz_tv, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds. In the police report obtained by the news site, Archie reportedly told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn’t see who shot him. The docs say police asked if the shooter was still in the home, and he nodded his head yes. Cops then tried to ask him if he possibly knew who he was shot by but Archie wouldn’t answer, and then he started to fade in and out of consciousness.

Archie was later rushed to the hospital, where he sadly died April 3. Police named his brother Alexander Krause as the shooter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Chooses Young New Boy Toy Over Rehab