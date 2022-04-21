Thursday, April 21, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

By Fisher Jack
0

Archie Eversole & Alexander Kraus (Instagram-DeKalb County Sheriff Dept)
Archie Eversole & Alexander Kraus (Instagram-DeKalb County Sheriff Dept)

*More shocking details have been shared about the tragic death of “We Ready” rapper Archie Eversole. As it was previously reported, the entertainer died earlier this month from gunshot wounds he sustained on March 25, according to a statement by the DeKalb County Police Department. Police arrested his brother, Alexander Kraus, at a gas station without incident on the night of the shooting. Kraus was originally booked on an aggravated assault charge, but that got upgraded to a murder charge after Eversole died on April 3.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: NeNe Leakes Accuses Andy Cohen of ‘Racism’ in New Lawsuit

Archie Eversole - Instagram
Archie Eversole – Instagram

According to the latest update by @tmz_tv, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds. In the police report obtained by the news site, Archie reportedly told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn’t see who shot him. The docs say police asked if the shooter was still in the home, and he nodded his head yes. Cops then tried to ask him if he possibly knew who he was shot by but Archie wouldn’t answer, and then he started to fade in and out of consciousness.

Archie was later rushed to the hospital, where he sadly died April 3. Police named his brother Alexander Krause as the shooter.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Chooses Young New Boy Toy Over Rehab

Previous articleMagic Johnson on the Importance of Supporting Black Women | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO