Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Chooses Young New Boy Toy Over Rehab

*Thandiwe Newton is said to be smitten with a young musician amid the split from her husband of 24 years.

According to The Post, Newton has a close friendship with 23-year-old musician Elijah Dias, who goes by the name Lonr. Per the report, the LA-based artist is only two years older than Newton’s oldest daughter, Ripley. His song “Save My Love” appears on the soundtrack for Newton’s 2021 film “Reminiscence.”

“From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children,” Lonr. told The Post. “That’s all I care about right now.”

Meet the rising star via the Instagram clip below.

The actress, who recently reverted to the original spelling of her name (Thandiwe), wed director Oliver Parker in 1998 and they share daughters Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and son Booker, 8. The former couple has not yet filed for divorce, according to the report.

One London showbiz source claimed: “I know that Thandiwe and Ol have been struggling for a while. Ol’s scene is more hanging out with Brits and fellow writers like Richard Curtis [‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’]. He has a low-key life.”

We previously reported that Newton denies she was booted from “Magic Mike 3″ after sparring with Channing Tatum over the Will Smith Oscar slap.

Newton reportedly exited the film after 11 days of filming, per Daily Mail.

The Sun reports that the alleged argument between the actors took place on location in Paddington, London, and was described as “unimaginably vicious.”

A source said: “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over. They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.”

The tea spiller went on to say, “After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore’. Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

The source added that all scenes filmed with Thandiwe will now have to be reshot with Salma Hayek, who was tapped to replace Newton.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that Newton had been behaving “erratically” on the set.

“Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind. She just didn’t seem well at all, and there were fears about her mental health.”

According to the report, Newton was set to go to rehab for mental health support but decided to stay in London because Dias was visiting.