Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks ‘Abbott Elementary’ Role and Importance of Honoring Teachers

*Veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is speaking out about the massive success of ABC’s mockumentary-style comedy series “Abbott Elementary”.

Created by Quinta Brunson, per Deadline, “Abbott Elementary” follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”

In the series, Ralph plays Barbara Howard, a God-fearing kindergarten teacher. The Tony-nominated actor dished with HuffPost about this role and the importance of valuing real-life educators.

Check out excerpts from the interview below.

I interviewed Quinta earlier this year, and she told me you were the only one she wanted for this role. How did that influence you to take this role?

Quinta was absolutely not going to let me think of any other role, and I loved Barbara. But I was also drawn to the role of the principal, Ava, to completely break away from how people would see me. Quinta said, “Nope, you are Mrs. Howard. I need a queen to play her and that is you.”

Oh, my God, the way she said it because she absolutely meant it! We needed this character to come correct, to come wise and wonderful. We need her to heal some of the other characters’ bad feelings about teaching at an underfunded school. So, I was ready, and then we got to set. Randall Einhorn, our executive producer who was also [a cinematographer] for most of “The Office,” directed the first five episodes of “Abbott.” He told me, “You come with so much. Now do nothing. Just think about the character. Think about where this comes out of you. That’s all you have to do. Don’t think about adding anything more.”

While “Abbott” plays on the notion of generational rivalries — boomers vs. Gen Xers vs. millennials — your age is not the butt of the joke. Your character and Lisa Ann Walter’s character (Melissa) are treated with respect. Why is that balance important?

I am a mother, and my natural instinct is to try and understand my children and the children after them. These conversations about generational gaps have been going on for years. My father talked about his parents not understanding their dances, their music, and how they wore their hair when they were young. So, none of this is new. My whole thought is to give the generations the respect that is due.

I want to try and understand, and my ability as an elder is easier because I’ve been there before. It’s harder for [younger people] because they don’t know what I know. They don’t know what I’ve seen. They don’t believe me when I say, “If you’re going to go down that road, stop at 100 feet because if you go 110 feet, you will drop in a hole. And I’m sick and tired of coming to pull you out of the hole.” [Laughs] But we don’t know everything, and what I love about “Abbott” is instead of it being the older teachers teaching the younger ones or vice versa, it’s both teaching and learning from one another. We learn together by respecting each other’s journey and trying to work through it.

With live and playback ratings, “Abbott” is giving “Grey’s Anatomy” numbers, along with the show being one of the most tweeted comedies on TV. Looking back, did you ever think the show would be this big?

You know what? It’s interesting because I knew something was going to happen. At the time, I was doing a cable series, and one day, I was standing there freezing in the cold. And I just said, “Dear God, celestial mother, please give me a show that has something strong to say and will not have me in the cold for 10 days. And God, add some kids in there, then I know I get to go home early at least a few times.” [Laughs] The very next week, I got the call from Quinta regarding “Abbott Elementary.” I was like, “Oh Lord, give me a break. I mean, you can’t be answering with such perfection so quickly!”

It was absolutely amazing. Quinta was so purposeful in what she saw for the show. I knew if all I got to do were the pilot with her, I would be doing something very special. I just had no idea it would be this good, all at one time. And people love it! It’s funny because I still have to fly for work, so I’m wearing a mask and people don’t recognize me. But I can hear people around me talking about the show. It’s so crazy and wonderful. I’m just so thankful that I have been able to last like this in my career to enjoy this show at this time. It’s a sweet surprise.

Looking over the entire season, “Abbott” is such a tender love letter to teachers. Honestly, it couldn’t have come at a better time, especially during COVID and watching teachers unions demand that we recognize how much they give and how little appreciation they get in return.

Yes! Teachers feel underappreciated because they always have been underappreciated. And it’s because we have underpaid them for so long. They are now standing up and not making it easy for people to ignore them anymore. Listen, we have not paid attention to them the way we should. I come from a family of teachers. My husband, Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia, has been talking about the plight of teachers and students in the classroom for years. So, if it will take a show like “Abbott Elementary” for people to zero in and focus on what’s really going on in certain schools in America, then God bless it because it has been needed for years. Now is the time.

