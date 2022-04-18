Monday, April 18, 2022
Gayle King Responds to Outrage Over Not Grilling Alice Walker About ‘Anti-Semitic’ Remarks

By Ny MaGee
Alice Walker
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker attends the red carpet for the sneak preview screening of “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power” at Grand Lake Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

*Gayle King is catching heat for not asking author Alice Walker about her past remarks about Jewish people.

King and Walker sat down for a candid conversation on CBS Mornings to discuss the release of Walker’s new book, “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire,” but some viewers were left disappointed that King didn’t grill the author about her views on the Jewish community. 

According to the critics and haters, Ms. Walker is Anti-Semitic.

READ MORE: Gayle King Renews Contract with CBS News: ‘I’m Just Getting Started’

 

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

Walker came under fire in 2018, after the publication of a New York Times book review she wrote about David Icke, an author known to spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Having penned And the Truth Shall Set You Free, Icke’s argued “that the world is run by a secret cabal of alien lizard people, many of whom are Jewish,” according to Vox. 

In the text—which Walker reportedly pinpointed in the NYTimes piece, “Icke variously argues both that Jews funded the Holocaust and that maybe the Holocaust did not happen,” Vox further detailed. The poet and Pulitzer Prize winner described Icke’s books as “a curious person’s dream come true.”

In response to the backlash, CBS Mornings issued a statement to the Daily Mail from King. 

“These are not only legitimate questions, they are mandatory questions. I certainly would have asked her about the criticisms, if I had been aware of them before the interview with Ms. Walker,” King’s response read, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

