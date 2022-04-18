Gayle King Responds to Outrage Over Not Grilling Alice Walker About ‘Anti-Semitic’ Remarks

*Gayle King is catching heat for not asking author Alice Walker about her past remarks about Jewish people.

King and Walker sat down for a candid conversation on CBS Mornings to discuss the release of Walker’s new book, “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire,” but some viewers were left disappointed that King didn’t grill the author about her views on the Jewish community.

According to the critics and haters, Ms. Walker is Anti-Semitic.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

Walker came under fire in 2018, after the publication of a New York Times book review she wrote about David Icke, an author known to spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Having penned And the Truth Shall Set You Free, Icke’s argued “that the world is run by a secret cabal of alien lizard people, many of whom are Jewish,” according to Vox.

In the text—which Walker reportedly pinpointed in the NYTimes piece, “Icke variously argues both that Jews funded the Holocaust and that maybe the Holocaust did not happen,” Vox further detailed. The poet and Pulitzer Prize winner described Icke’s books as “a curious person’s dream come true.”

In response to the backlash, CBS Mornings issued a statement to the Daily Mail from King.

“These are not only legitimate questions, they are mandatory questions. I certainly would have asked her about the criticisms, if I had been aware of them before the interview with Ms. Walker,” King’s response read, according to the report.