New Jersey Will Begin Recreational Marijuana Sales on Thursday April 21⁠

*New Jersey will begin recreational #marijuana sales later this month.⁠

On Thursday, Governor #PhilMurphy confirmed that the state would allow purchases for recreational marijuana usage starting April 21.⁠

In a Twitter post, Murphy said, “Starting on April 21st, adults ages 21+ will be able to legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card. This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry.”⁠

The announcement comes just a few days after state regulators approved permits for seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana. In addition, the news also comes a year after voters approved a ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana use for people 21 & older.⁠

New Jersey is now added to a list of 17 other states who have legalized recreational cannabis.

