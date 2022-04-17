Sunday, April 17, 2022
DJ Khaled Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*DJ Khaled was honored with the 2,7119th star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame this past Monday at a ceremony attended by Jaz-Z, Fat Joe and Sean “Diddy” Combs, among others.

“This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody,” DJ Khaled said while addressing the crowd at the ceremony at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., next to Amoeba Music. Combs heaped praises on the 46 -year-old Grammy-winning record producer and executive, calling him a relentless person.

“I’ve seen his journey up close and personal. I’ve seen his relentlessness. His journey is an inspiration to every artist, every upcoming artist, every entrepreneur, every hustler around the world — to show us all that it can happen,” said Combs, with DJ Khaled by his side on stage.

The star is put on by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. DJ Khaled started out when he was a teenager in his home in Orlando. He created music there before moving to WEDR-FM (99.9) in 1998 to co-host a Miami radio program with Luther Campbell.

He released his debut album “Listennn… the Album” in 2006. It reached #3 on Billboard’s rap and R&B/hip-hop charts. He has since released many other chart-topping albums and singles such as “I’m the One” and “Wild Thoughts.”

In 2020 he received his most recent Grammy win for the best rap/song performance, thanks to his song “Higher,” which featured vocals by John Legend and Nipsey Hussle on the piano.

