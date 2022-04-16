Bishop T.D. Jakes Talks Seven Deadly Sins Story ‘Wrath’ & ‘Greed’ | Watch

In 2021, Bishop T.D. Jakes and Lifetime joined forces to bring audiences “A Seven Deadly Sins Story.” The series began with “Lust” starring Keri Hilson and “Envy” starring Serayah and Kandi Burruss. Due to the success of both films, the network green lit Jakes’ next two films.

“Wrath” follows Chasity Jeffries (Michelle Williams), a lawyer who falls head over heels for a guy she meets, who soon becomes obsessed with her.

“Greed” tells the story of Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) who falls for a wealthy man…but is she really in love or does she just love what the relationship offers her?

Jakes is hoping both films start conversations with people in relationships, to make sure their core values align.

“I don’t think we’re having the right conversations with the people that we’re with,” stated Jakes. “To understand where they’ve come from, what they’ve been through, what their values are. You probably shouldn’t be seeing the person anyway if your core values are not in alignment.”

Similar to “Lust” and “Envy,” the new additions to the “Seven Deadly Sins” saga has a star-studded cast including Tina Knowles-Lawson, Romeo Miller, Coleman, Eric Benet, Lisa Raye and more.

“This cast really delivers,” said Jakes. “You’re going to be shocked to see the kind of deliverance they have even though some of the names are more known perhaps for music or other things. I think they did a really adept job at bringing the characters to life in a profound and prolific way.”

“Wrath” premieres first on Saturday April 16 and “Greed” premieres Saturday, April 23.

In the meantime, fans of the series can get caught up by watching “Lust” and “Envy” on Lifetime.