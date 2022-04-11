Monday, April 11, 2022
Loni Love Reacts After ‘The Real’ Officially Canceled: ‘Covid Costs Killed This Show’

By Ny MaGee
The Real (2022) Hosts
*The daytime talk show “The Real” is coming to an end after eight seasons.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures has ended the syndicated series created by “Jersey Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, Variety reports. According to insiders, the show is retiring after Fox stations declined to pick up another season.

When “The Real” initially launched, the show was led by original hosts actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, stylist Jeannie Mai, singer Tamar Braxton and singer and actress Loni Love

Love reacted to the end of the daytime TV talk show via a message shared on social media. 

“In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show,” Love tweeted.

READ MORE: Loni Love Reacts to Rumors That ‘The Real’ is Being Canceled

“It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of a show that was Emmy winning and historic. Most importantly, thank you the viewers for riding with us… this is not goodbye but see you all soon!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to the fans for the great ride…”

Actress and co-host Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew.”

Here’s more from Variety:

“The Real” underwent several changes throughout its run. It first premiered in 2013 and was picked up by Fox stations in 2014. The first three seasons were made up of pre-taped episodes, but Season 4 switched to live broadcasting in order to invite more fan participation. In 2016, Braxton was the first of the original hosts to leave the show, citing a desire to focus on her solo career.

Actor and comedian Amanda Seales joined the series for Season 6 in 2020, but left after five months. Mowry-Housely exited in July 2020. Similarly to Braxton, she announced her departure on good terms, simply explaining that “all good things must come to an end.” The following month, she was replaced by Garcelle Beauvais

“The Real” won three Daytime Emmy Awards and two NAACP Image Awards.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

