Kit Kat Rolls Out New Blueberry Muffin Flavor

*Kit Kat has announced its new flavor inspired by yummy blueberry muffins.

The new Kit Kat blueberry muffin candy bar rolled out at retailers nationwide Wednesday. Per PEOPLE, “The bar promises blueberries and cake batter-like muffin flavors with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. And it lives up to expectations.”

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, the Kit Kat brand manager, in a press release. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

This new flavor will be available for a limited time and comes in sizes including a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar and 0.49 oz. snack size, per the report.

OTHER NEWS: BLIND ITEM: The Broke Singer