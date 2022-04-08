Kit Kat Rolls Out New Blueberry Muffin Flavor

*Kit Kat has announced its new flavor inspired by yummy blueberry muffins.
The new Kit Kat blueberry muffin candy bar rolled out at retailers nationwide Wednesday. Per PEOPLE, “The bar promises blueberries and cake batter-like muffin flavors with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. And it lives up to expectations.”
“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, the Kit Kat brand manager, in a press release. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”
This new flavor will be available for a limited time and comes in sizes including a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar and 0.49 oz. snack size, per the report.
OTHER NEWS: BLIND ITEM: The Broke Singer
This new, limited-edition KIT KAT® bar captures all the best qualities of the fan-favorite baked good with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar. This new bar features delightful blueberry muffin-flavored creme wrapped around iconic KIT KAT® crispy wafers and perfectly mirrors the experience of biting into a fresh blueberry muffin, straight out of the oven! This flavor will be available at retailers nationwide in a 1.5 oz. standard bar, 3 oz. king bar, and 0.49 oz. snack size, per PR Newswire.
The blueberry muffin flavor is the latest in the brand’s ever-growing portfolio of permanent, seasonal, and limited-edition flavors, joining KIT KAT® Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate, KIT KAT® Thins Hazelnut, KIT KAT® Lemon Crisp, and more, per press release.
You can learn more and even purchase KIT KAT® Blueberry Muffin items here.