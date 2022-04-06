LisaRaye McCoy: ‘Hollywood Is Not For Everybody’

*LisaRaye McCoy is currently promoting her new Lifetime movie “Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”— and she’s speaking out about the challenges of navigating Hollywood.

“Not to be confused with your ego, being too big — you’re in a business where you hear more no than yes, and you still got to feel like you want to go back to another audition,” she tells Page Six.

“You will be told that you were not right, that you are too short, or you weren’t strong enough for this character or your look wasn’t right. So you got to find a way to be able to move on and go on confidently,” the veteran actress explained.

“Hollywood will tear you down. It is not for everybody that’s for sure,” McCoy continued.

READ MORE: LisaRaye is At Peace with Her Past – Says She’s ‘Shot People’ and Been to Jail | WATCH

“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” is headlined by LisaRaye, Monique Coleman, Eric Benét, and Nathan Witte. Below is the synopsis per the network:

Interior decorator Zuri Maxwell (Monique Coleman) had it all – a career she adored, loving family and friends, and a good man in her life, artist Stephon Gardner (Nathan Witte). But greed threatens to destroy everything when Zuri meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson (Eric Benét) and his fabulously wealthy aunt Miss Viv (LisaRaye McCoy). They have everything Zuri thinks she wants. As Godfrey romances her, she compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.

Check out the trailer above.

While speaking about the film to Page Six, McCoy noted that “there’s no loyalty” in Hollywood.

“There’s nobody that’s helping people just for the sake of saying I’ll pass on a good word for you. There is a finders fee, partner’s fee, agency fee,” she said. “I have had a couple of people that I said they want to introduce me to a couple of writers or an attorney. People that are actually looking for projects and because they know they can make the introduction they have added on a fee.”

As for her own personal sins, she admits “lust” is one because “I love chocolate skin on our chocolate good looking men,” McCoy said, adding “Gluttony in food cause I am a fat girl in a skinny girls body. Anger because motherf–kers just don’t want to leave me alone sometimes. And pride because we tend to boost about our accomplishments and status.”

“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” airs April 23 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.