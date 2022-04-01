EURVideoNews: Baltimore Repeat Offenders Charged with Killings, Carjacking UP 60% | WATCH

*In Baltimore, as in other major American cities, police are dealing with a rise in carjackings and shootings. Eric Costello, a member of the city council said this at a public safety hearing earlier this week: “Right now, people do not feel safe in the communities where they live and work.”

CBS Baltimore reports that statistics from police show that of the 32 people arrested for homicide this year, 16 are repeat violent offenders. There have also been 32 non-fatal shooting arrests this year. 11 are repeat, violent offenders. Police have been able to close 54.4 percent of homicides. That is up from 31.6 percent in 2019. It is still below the national average.

Get the full story via the report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Robin Roberts to Interview Kardashian Sisters About Romantic Relationships [VIDEO]