Friday, April 1, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

EURVideoNews: Baltimore Repeat Offenders Charged with Killings, Carjacking UP 60% | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Police Chalk Outline - Getty
Police Chalk Outline – Getty

*In Baltimore, as in other major American cities, police are dealing with a rise in carjackings and shootings. Eric Costello, a member of the city council said this at a public safety hearing earlier this week: “Right now, people do not feel safe in the communities where they live and work.”

CBS Baltimore reports that statistics from police show that of the 32 people arrested for homicide this year, 16 are repeat violent offenders. There have also been 32 non-fatal shooting arrests this year. 11 are repeat, violent offenders. Police have been able to close 54.4 percent of homicides. That is up from 31.6 percent in 2019. It is still below the national average.

Get the full story via the report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Robin Roberts to Interview Kardashian Sisters About Romantic Relationships [VIDEO]

Previous articleBreaking News! Twerking is Set to Become Olympic Sport in 2024! 🙂
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO