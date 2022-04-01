Friday, April 1, 2022
Robin Roberts to Interview Kardashian Sisters About Romantic Relationships [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage,)

*The Kardashians sat down with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts to dish about their romances and new Hulu series. 

Roberts grills Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about their relationships in an ABC primetime interview set to air this month. 

Here’s more from Page Six:

Roberts, 61, probes Kim, 41, about her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson and ongoing divorce from Kanye West, Khloé 37, about her current status with adulterous on-off beau Tristan Thompson and Kourtney, 42, about her PDA-packed engagement to Travis Barker.

“I’m excited for you. A new love in your life. So, will we see Pete a lot in the show?” Roberts asks Kim in a trailer published by People Thursday. Check out the clip below. 

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Warns ‘Never Go Against The Family’ in New Trailer for ‘The Kardashians’

The sneak peek does not include Kim’s answer, but she previously told Variety that she did not film with Pete for her new show. 

Elsewhere in the interview, Khloé is hesitant to discuss her always cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and Kourtney shares details about her romance with Barker. 

You can catch the full interview with “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special” airs April 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

The reality show family wrapped their long-running hit series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” last summer after 20 seasons. The show initially premiered in 2006. Their new series “The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads, per PEOPLE. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

We previously reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on the platform. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

