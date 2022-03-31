Thursday, March 31, 2022
Rob Kardashian and Tyga Clap Back at Blac Chyna’s ‘Single Mother, No Support’ Claim

By Ny MaGee
0

Blac Chyna, Rob, Dream
Blac Chyna, Rob, and daughter Dream

*Rob Kardashian and Tyga clapped back at their baby mama, Blac Chyna after she complained online about being a single mother with no child support. 

Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream, 5, while Tyga and Chyna share son King Cairo, 9.

Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna, 33, tweeted on March 30. 

In response to tweets both Kardashian and Tyga revealed how much they financially contribute to the livelihoods of their children. 

Check out their reaction to her statement below.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Warning to Rob Kardashian – She’s Coming for Him

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” Kardashian, 35, commented underneath The Shade Room‘s post of a screenshot of Chyna’s tweets.

Tyga, 32, commented, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote. 

He then asked Kardashian, “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.”

respond to blac chyna

Their remarks came after Chyna’s series of tweets in which she also noted that she is “practicing gratitude” before sharing photos of her two children. She later tweeted, “Single no support child support.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Back in 2017, Tyga gave an interview with The Breakfast Club in which he revealed that when he found out Rob was dating his ex, he hit him up to offer some advice and warn him about what he was getting into.

“I told homie too,” he said. “I told him what the play was. I told him what he was going to have to deal with.”

Tyga noted at the time that Chyna’s level of crazy was too much for Rob to handle. He described her as being a good person but she has a few loose screws because she wasn’t raised right.

In case you missed it, watch the full interview below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

