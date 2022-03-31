Rob Kardashian and Tyga Clap Back at Blac Chyna’s ‘Single Mother, No Support’ Claim

*Rob Kardashian and Tyga clapped back at their baby mama, Blac Chyna after she complained online about being a single mother with no child support.

Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream, 5, while Tyga and Chyna share son King Cairo, 9.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” Chyna, 33, tweeted on March 30.

In response to tweets both Kardashian and Tyga revealed how much they financially contribute to the livelihoods of their children.

Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) March 30, 2022

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol,” Kardashian, 35, commented underneath The Shade Room‘s post of a screenshot of Chyna’s tweets.

Tyga, 32, commented, “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote.

He then asked Kardashian, “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug.”

Their remarks came after Chyna’s series of tweets in which she also noted that she is “practicing gratitude” before sharing photos of her two children. She later tweeted, “Single no support child support.”

Back in 2017, Tyga gave an interview with The Breakfast Club in which he revealed that when he found out Rob was dating his ex, he hit him up to offer some advice and warn him about what he was getting into.

“I told homie too,” he said. “I told him what the play was. I told him what he was going to have to deal with.”

Tyga noted at the time that Chyna’s level of crazy was too much for Rob to handle. He described her as being a good person but she has a few loose screws because she wasn’t raised right.

