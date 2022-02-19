Blac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Warning to Rob Kardashian – She’s Coming for Him

*If you haven’t been keeping tabs on some ongoing Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian drama, Kardashian has end to his years-long legal battle with his volatile baby mama. As reported by Page Six, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna without prejudice for the sake of their daughter, and a judge has approved the motion.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Kardashian told the gossip site on Friday.

“Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

Well, that’s all and well for Mr. Kardashian, but apparently, Blac Chyna isn’t ready to let him off that easy according to her attorney, Lynne M. Ciani. In an email sent to EURweb, the lawyer outlined what Rob and the Kardashian clan can look forward to from her client – Angela White a/k/a Blac Chyna – on the legal front.

“Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream’s mother, Angela White aka Blac Chyna, more than four years ago. Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years.

This entire time, Chyna has had to live through hell with Rob’s horrific and false accusations hanging over her head. Chyna was finally about to have her day in court at a February 23 jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court where she was prepared to prove with evidence that Rob’s claim that she physically attacked and assaulted him was a malicious lie.

Instead, Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case “for the sake of his daughter”, but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false. In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed “concern” for his daughter.

Although she can never get back the peace of mind she deserved these last four years, Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

The message also warned: “Chyna and her attorney will now turn their full attention to the Jury Trial for defamation and intentional interference with contract against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner starting on April 15, 2022 , in Los Angeles Superior Court. Chyna will prove to the jury that all four defendants defamed her by falsely accusing her of physically abusing Rob and then using that lie to get her No. 1 hit show, “Rob & Chyna,” canceled by the E! Network and NBCUniversal.

Chyna’s Jury Trial against Rob Kardashian for Revenge Porn will commence after the completion of her Jury Trial against Kris Jenner and her three daughters.