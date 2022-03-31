Thursday, March 31, 2022
Today Marks 3rd Anniv. of Nipsey Hussle’s Death – Social Media Honoring Him

By Fisher Jack
Nipsey Hussle (Grammy)
Nipsey Hussle

*Today, Thursday (03-31-22), marks the three-year anniversary of the shooting death of Grammy-award-winning rapper and Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle, who was killed outside The Marathon, his clothing store in South L.A.

Today, fans on social media have already started paying tribute to the late star by looking back on some of his greatest hits and most memorable quotes and moments. Fans are also sending extra love and prayers to his family online.

One fan said, “Long live Nipsey Hussle the great. Three years ago, we lost a man who stood on principle and embodied his community. His message stands the test of time and his impact sparked so many brains and inspires us still. 💙⚜️” Another added, “thinking of Lauren London and the rest of Nipsey’s family today🙏🏾🌹” A third fan said, “Nipsey, That’s all we listenin’ to today. Celebrating the life of the GREAT.”

