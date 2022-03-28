Monday, March 28, 2022
HomeNews
News

Teen Who Died in Amusement Park Tragedy was Gifted Athlete

By Ny MaGee
0

Tyre Sampson amusement park
Tyre Sampson via Twitter

*The parents of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, have hired famed civil rights attorney attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard to take legal action against ICON Park.

Sampson fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall ride on Thursday night, and the tragic incident was filmed and shared on social media. Sampson’s father said he learned of his son’s death online. 

“I wish I was there to tell him I love him. That I’m sorry. For him to lose his life. So young, and I wish it was me,” Yarnell Sampson said in an interview with WESH 2. “I want to know what happened to my son. I want to know why my son is in a white bag, having to get shipped back home. He walked there. Why he can’t walk back? I want answers from everybody. Who all was involved in that?”

OTHER NEWS: An Emotional Tracy Morgan Recalls First Comedy Show After 2014 Car Accident | LISTEN

As reported by TMZ, “Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program … that’s the insight from Brandon Gregory, a football coach at East St. Louis High School, where Tyre was set to play ball this fall,” the outlet writes. 

WESH 2 writes, “Sampson was a football standout: 6-foot-5, over 300 pounds. His coach said he had an incredibly bright future.”

The teen’s father told the outlet he found out that his son had died when he saw the viral video of the fall. The clip shows Tyre slipping out of the harness on the ride and hitting the ground.

“It felt like somebody hit me so hard in my stomach. I just lost, I lost, lost wind. And the pain behind it could never be taken away, and sorry’s not gonna take it back and no monies, no nothing in the world to replace the young man. And it’s just sad, a young man’s bright future was taken away from him over a ride, an amusement park,” Yarnell Sampson said.

Tyre’s stood 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighed 340 pounds. Hilliard said Tyre was turned away from rides at the amusement park because of his size.

“He absolutely would have accepted if they said to him, respectfully, I’m sorry, but you can’t ride it. He would be home right now getting ready for football practice,” said Hilliard. “That’s their responsibility because there’s no way for him to know. If they tell him it’s safe for him, he trusts that they’re experienced enough to know if it is safe for him.”

The ride at ICON Park will reportedly remain closed as the investigation continues into what caused the fatal fall. 

Watch:

Previous articleCrisis Mitigation Strategist Zakiya Larry Has FREE Advice for Will and Chris | EURexclusiveLISTEN
Next articlePopeyes Responds to Video of Racist Customer Threatening to Lynch a Black Woman [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO