Friday, March 25, 2022
Male Birth Control Pill Found Effective, Trials Expected to Begin This Year [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
birth control pills
PILL. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

*Scientists have reportedly developed a new male birth control pill that is said to be 99 percent effective… in mice. 

According to research presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) on Wednesday, human testing of the nonhormonal male contraceptive could begin this year, per The Hill.

Per the research, the pill “plummeted” the sperm count of mice for up to six weeks, without side effects, as reported by New Scientist.

“Scientists have been trying for decades to develop an effective male oral contraceptive,” said University of Minnesota graduate student Md Abdullah al Noman, who was involved in the research. 

There are currently no approved male birth control bills are on the market. 

“We wanted to develop a non-hormonal male contraceptive to avoid these side effects,” Noman said.

While the research appears promising, some scientists and medical professionals are skeptical. 

“I would be very skeptical until I see human data,” Dr. Amin Herati, director of the male infertility and men’s health program within Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins, said about the study, per the New York Times

“These are novel compounds,” said Dr. Christina Wang, an expert on contraceptives at The Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, per the report. “You really don’t know what they do unless you do toxicology studies.” 

Dr. Wang noted that human trials are needed to fully assess the safety of the pill in males. 

“I’ve been excited about animal studies demonstrating promise for male contraceptives for a while now,” said Dr. Bobby Najari, an assistant professor of urology and population health and director of the Male Infertility Program at N.Y.U Langone Health, per the New York Times. “And each time, I get disappointed.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

