Ice-T Goes Viral with Tweet About Getting Robbed By The Pump at Gas Station

By Ny MaGee
Ice-T
Ice T at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

*Rapper Ice-T shared a post on Twitter describing his experience with the high gas prices at the pump. 

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,” Ice-T tweeted. “After my hands stopped trembling.. I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it.. I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

As reported by Uproxx, within hours, Ice-T’s tweet went viral and prompted hundreds of responses from people who can relate to the pain at the cost of gas. Check out Ice-T’s post below.  

Most recently, the gangster rapper and “Law&Order” star became the face of Honey Nut Cheerios. 

The hip-hip icon teamed with the cereal giant, which is owned by General Mills, on a new initiative called “Pour Your Heart Into It,” where Ice-T and the brand’s mascot Buzz Bee encourage people to improve their health.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard. It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block,” Ice-T explained. “That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

rapper ice-t
Ice-T / Cheerios

To promote the message, limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios’ happy heart shapes will hit shelves and in yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

Per press releasefans can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates the 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts, which are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

