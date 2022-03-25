Ice-T Goes Viral with Tweet About Getting Robbed By The Pump at Gas Station

*Rapper Ice-T shared a post on Twitter describing his experience with the high gas prices at the pump.

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,” Ice-T tweeted. “After my hands stopped trembling.. I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it.. I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

As reported by Uproxx, within hours, Ice-T’s tweet went viral and prompted hundreds of responses from people who can relate to the pain at the cost of gas. Check out Ice-T’s post below.

Most recently, the gangster rapper and “Law&Order” star became the face of Honey Nut Cheerios.

The hip-hip icon teamed with the cereal giant, which is owned by General Mills, on a new initiative called “Pour Your Heart Into It,” where Ice-T and the brand’s mascot Buzz Bee encourage people to improve their health.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard. It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block,” Ice-T explained. “That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

To promote the message, limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios’ happy heart shapes will hit shelves and in yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

Per press release, fans can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates the 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts, which are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.