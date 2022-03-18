Boosie Badazz Uses Magnifying Glass to Examine Women’s Genitalia with Teen Son

*Boosie Badazz posted a video on Instagram Thursday in which he defends using a magnifying glass to examine women’s genitalia with his 18-year-old son.

This incident reportedly occurred during a pay-per-view event hosted by Boosie. In select footage shared online, the rapper can be heard the video, saying, “Look at the p*ssy, son. Look at that pearl. Her f*cking turtlehead is sticking out.” Boosie moves on to another woman: “Let me see your p*ssy. Let me see this muthaf*cka.”

The clip has infuriated many who have shared their criticism of his parenting style on social media. Boosie hopped on social media and responded to the outrage by asking online users, “if it’s wrong for his son to look at a woman’s private part, what is the right thing for him to look at.”

Check out his video response below.

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz Claims He’s Being Shunned by Artists Over LGBTQ Remarks [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T Hatch (@americasmostwantedig)

Boosie Badazz sat down for a lengthy interview with VladTV recently to dish about the backlash to his controversial remarks about Lil Nas X and the LGBT community.

The Louisiana rapper has released his latest album “Heartfelt,” and revealed that the project lacks features from fellow artists because many have stopped associating with him “after all the gay sh*t,” he said.

Boosie tells the outlet that his past comments about openly gay rapper Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade’s transgender child have rappers turning their backs on him.

“After that sh*t, I think a lotta labels told they people to just stay kinda away from Boosie,” he said. “I seen it on n*ggas actions.”

Watch the full interview below.