Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Podcast Series on Spotify

*Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will launch her first Spotify podcast series this summer.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry inked a multi-year partnership with the platform and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

The couple debuted their first podcast in December 2020, and welcomed a slew of celebrity guests including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Prince Harry said in a joint statement in 2020. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

“We’re talking to some amazing people,” Meghan added. “They’re going to share their memories that really shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Harry continued, “So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty — but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we have never imagined through endless acts of compassion and kindness.”

The same year the royal couple joined forces with Spotify they also announced a multi-year deal with Netflix to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”