Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Podcast Series on Spotify

By Ny MaGee
0

Meghan Markle DukeDuchessSussexAttendEndeavourD1we_uHoF85l-1
Meghan Markle

*Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will launch her first Spotify podcast series this summer.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry inked a multi-year partnership with the platform and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020 with the goal to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

The couple debuted their first podcast in December 2020, and welcomed a slew of celebrity guests including Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams and James Corden.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Meghan and Prince Harry said in a joint statement in 2020. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Condemn COVID Vaccine Inequity in Open Letter

Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry Megan Markle & Oprah – Getty

“We’re talking to some amazing people,” Meghan added. “They’re going to share their memories that really shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Harry continued, “So many people have been through so much pain this year, experiencing loss, a huge amount of uncertainty — but it feels worth acknowledging that 2020 has connected us in ways we have never imagined through endless acts of compassion and kindness.”

The same year the royal couple joined forces with Spotify they also announced a multi-year deal with Netflix to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement at the time. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Previous articleLaMont ‘ShowBoat’ Robinson: It’s Time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Change its Name!
Next articleWendy Williams on Battle with Wells Fargo: ‘I Want All My Money’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO