‘Abbott Elementary’ Partners With Scholastic for Book Fairs at Public Schools + Gets 2nd Season

*ABC’s hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary” has partnered with Scholastic to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs.

“‘Abbott Elementary’ shines light on and reflects the experiences and challenges faced by our country’s educators,” said Erin Weir, executive vice president of marketing for ABC & General Entertainment. “We had an extraordinary opportunity and responsibility to amplify that mission in our series marketing efforts. Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy.”

READ MORE: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Talks Massive Success of ABC Series

Which episodes are you rewatching to get ready for Tuesday’s return? It’s fine to say all of them, because same. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/UNSi3nYaj0 — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 16, 2022

“Our mission at Scholastic has always been to support teachers and provide them with the resources and materials needed to build warm, positive classroom experiences for their students. That’s why we are so thrilled to team up with ABC and ‘Abbott Elementary’ — a show dedicated to uplifting educators and reflecting their experiences — to put books into the classrooms that need them most and get kids excited about reading and learning,” added Billy DiMichele, senior vice president of creative development at Scholastic.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, the book fairs will go down at seven Title 1 schools between March 14 and 18. “Each student will receive two free books and each teacher will receive 10,” per the outlet.

“Abbott Elementary” stars creator Quinta Brunson and is based on Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary, which is one of the participating schools in the book fairs. Other schools include Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich., and Cortada Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles.

Additionally, ABC has relaunched its Traveling Teacher’s Lounge initiative, which provides teachers with books from Scholastic, classroom supplies, breakfast and “Abbott Elementary” merchandise.

Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” will return to ABC with new episodes on March 22. The series has been renewed for a second season after debuting with record-breaking ratings.