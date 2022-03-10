Thursday, March 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Nicki Minaj Admits She Got A** Shots After Lil Wayne’s ‘Butt’ Jokes [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

*Nicki Minaj chopped it up with Joe Budden for an in-depth discussion on Wednesday, during which she dished about her legacy and influence on women rappers and having plastic surgery. 

”I was one of the first people to be shitted on on social media,” she explained to Budden. “It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery at all or anything. At that time, I didn’t have surgery. I had a** shots, which till this day I realized…even what I did and even with me not consulting with anyone to do something like that…how insane that was. It’s not like you’re going to a doctor, a professional person. No. It’s some random person, comes in. I was in Atlanta at the time.”

At that time, Nicki hung around Lil Wayne who surrounded himself with a bevy of big-bootied beauties that Nicki described as his muses. She said Wayne and the Young Money crew always talked about big booties, which made her insecure about her own body. 

“I didn’t feel complete or good enough. Good as them girls,” she said of Wayne’s muses. And when Wanye and the crew jokingly said things about Nicki’s butt, she wasn’t amused. 

“It wasn’t a joke to me. I was laughing, but I didn’t find it funny,” she said.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Takes Her ‘Queen Radio’ to Amazon’s Audio App

Elsewhere in her conversation with Budden, Nicki recalled the time Kanye West turned down her proposal to collab on a fashion collection. 

The Queen rapper noted how Fendi sales skyrocketed after she mention the famed fashion label on “Chun-Li”. She subsequently inked a deal with the brand in 2019 and reached out to Yeezy to work with her on a follow-up collection.

“I told Kanye about [my impact on Fendi’s sales]. I was like, ‘Hey look, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I spoke to you first,’ because I have so much respect for him,” she said. “And he was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you, I think my wife probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing a female version of the Yeezys or whatever, it should probably go to my wife.’”

“Kanye was very vocal about the fashion industry not letting him in at one time,” she continued. “So if a Black female rapper who you know has just shown her self to be sellable … then when I come to you as a Black man that I look up to, I’m doing that because you inspired me, because you said if the fashion industry didn’t want to let us in, even though we’re so influential.

“And then when I did ask, just put it on his radar, he said how he thought his wife would feel about it, and we didn’t really speak much more about it. Now, I’m not saying that [Kim Kardashian] said that, but that’s what he thought how she would feel about it.

“We have to be careful that when we put those things out there and when a door is opened, that we do figure out a way to have another Black face there in that space.”

Minaj also talked about expanding her business ventures to include a management company, a record company, she’s also working on a movie and other deals in makeup, clothes, sneakers, and hair.

Watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleFor Real?! The End is Near for Daytime Talker ‘The Real’: Report
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO