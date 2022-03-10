Nicki Minaj Admits She Got A** Shots After Lil Wayne’s ‘Butt’ Jokes [VIDEO]

*Nicki Minaj chopped it up with Joe Budden for an in-depth discussion on Wednesday, during which she dished about her legacy and influence on women rappers and having plastic surgery.

”I was one of the first people to be shitted on on social media,” she explained to Budden. “It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery at all or anything. At that time, I didn’t have surgery. I had a** shots, which till this day I realized…even what I did and even with me not consulting with anyone to do something like that…how insane that was. It’s not like you’re going to a doctor, a professional person. No. It’s some random person, comes in. I was in Atlanta at the time.”

At that time, Nicki hung around Lil Wayne who surrounded himself with a bevy of big-bootied beauties that Nicki described as his muses. She said Wayne and the Young Money crew always talked about big booties, which made her insecure about her own body.

“I didn’t feel complete or good enough. Good as them girls,” she said of Wayne’s muses. And when Wanye and the crew jokingly said things about Nicki’s butt, she wasn’t amused.

“It wasn’t a joke to me. I was laughing, but I didn’t find it funny,” she said.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Takes Her ‘Queen Radio’ to Amazon’s Audio App

Elsewhere in her conversation with Budden, Nicki recalled the time Kanye West turned down her proposal to collab on a fashion collection.

The Queen rapper noted how Fendi sales skyrocketed after she mention the famed fashion label on “Chun-Li”. She subsequently inked a deal with the brand in 2019 and reached out to Yeezy to work with her on a follow-up collection.

“I told Kanye about [my impact on Fendi’s sales]. I was like, ‘Hey look, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I spoke to you first,’ because I have so much respect for him,” she said. “And he was like, ‘Well, if I did something with you, I think my wife probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing a female version of the Yeezys or whatever, it should probably go to my wife.’”

“Kanye was very vocal about the fashion industry not letting him in at one time,” she continued. “So if a Black female rapper who you know has just shown her self to be sellable … then when I come to you as a Black man that I look up to, I’m doing that because you inspired me, because you said if the fashion industry didn’t want to let us in, even though we’re so influential.

“And then when I did ask, just put it on his radar, he said how he thought his wife would feel about it, and we didn’t really speak much more about it. Now, I’m not saying that [Kim Kardashian] said that, but that’s what he thought how she would feel about it.

“We have to be careful that when we put those things out there and when a door is opened, that we do figure out a way to have another Black face there in that space.”

Minaj also talked about expanding her business ventures to include a management company, a record company, she’s also working on a movie and other deals in makeup, clothes, sneakers, and hair.

Watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above.