Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Nicki Minaj Takes Her ‘Queen Radio’ to Amazon’s Audio App

By Fisher Jack
Nicki Minaj (via Apple-Music Beats)
*Nicki Minaj‘s “Queen Radio” will return to the airwaves thanks to a new partnership with Amazon. On Apple’s App Store today, Amazon’s new live audio app will stream the radio show, according to Rap-Up.

In addition to DJing, the app lets users access “tens of millions” of songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and independent labels. Initially, Amp will be invite-only and require an access code, which Amazon will distribute via a waitlist, social media, and email.

Pusha T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty, Big Boi, Travis Barker, and Lindsey Stirling are among the creators of the Amp show. Nicki is reportedly expected to make the official announcement on Instagram Live later today.

Wait! There’s more …from Nicki.

Check out what she has to say below regarding Black men NOT getting nurtured and loved as little boys.

Fisher Jack

The news you want – unfiltered.
COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

